Timber Rattlers Score Early, Hold on Late, Best Kernels 8-5

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Kernels put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning but could never erase an early 4-0 deficit in their third straight loss to Wisconsin, 8-5, Thursday night.

For the third straight game to begin the series, Wisconsin opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. To begin the game, three straight walks loaded the bases with no one out. The next batter, Josh Adamczewski, opened the scoring and his big night with a two-run single. With runners now on second and third, both came into score on a Daniel Dickinson two-run sacrifice fly to double the Timber Rattler lead to 4-0.

Cedar Rapids responded right away in the bottom of the inning. To open the frame, Brandon Winokur worked a walk in front of Eduardo Tait, who crushed a two-run home run to left to halve the Wisconsin lead to 4-2.

The Timber Rattlers got those runs back in the top of the third. An Andrew Fisher walk put two on for Adamczewski, who blasted a two-run home run to center to put the Rattlers back on top by four at 6-2.

They took their largest lead of the night in the fifth. After a walk, Luis Peña reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in front of Fischer, who drove him in with an RBI single, upping the Wisconsin edge to 7-2.

From there, the Kernels started to chip away. Tait led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his second home run of the game, a solo shot to right to cut the deficit to 7-3. Behind him, a Khadim Diaw double followed by a pair of fly outs, including a Quinn McDaniel sacrifice fly, made it 7-4.

Cedar Rapids got back within two in the seventh. Danny De Andrade doubled to open the inning and scored three batters later on a Winokur RBI triple to cut the Wisconsin advantage to 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, the Timber Rattlers added a big insurance run. A trio of walks loaded the bases with no one out to begin the inning, and a Peña sacrifice fly put Wisconsin back ahead three, 8-5.

Cedar Rapids rallied in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, a Harry Genth hit-by-pitch and walks to Andy Lugo and Winkour put the tying run on and the winning run at the plate. But Wisconsin's Chandler Welch got a flyout to end the ball game and preserve the 8-5 Timber Rattler win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 26-28 on the season and to 3-6 on the current 12-game home stand. The series with Wisconsin continues Friday at 6:35 with Riley Quick on the mound opposite Ethan Dorchies.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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