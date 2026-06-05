Franklin's Strong Start Leads Chiefs Back to .500 Mark

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Behind 5.2 innings of one-hit baseball from Tanner Franklin, the Chiefs returned to .500 for the first time in 39 days with a 7-1 victory over the Sky Carp on Thursday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria is 27-27 - marking its latest .500 record in a season since their 2023 playoff campaign.

Franklin retired the first nine Beloit batters he faced, while Sky Carp starter Luke Lashutka set down the first seven Peoria hitters.

After two homers Wednesday for Tre Richardson III, Peoria's nine-hole hitter hit another in the third inning to put the Chiefs in front 2-0, scoring Luis Pino.

That was the only damage done off Lashutka, who allowed just the two runs on one hit in his four innings of work.

The Chiefs broke through in the fifth against reliever Payton Fosher. Cade McGee led off the inning with his second home run in as many days to make it 3-0 Peoria.

Cameron Nickens and Richardson hit a pair of singles to set up a three-run blast by Jesús Báez. Jack Gurevitch recorded another Chiefs hit in the fifth, and José Suárez drove him in on an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-0.

In the sixth, Franklin recorded the first two outs but was replaced by Nolan Sparks after a two-out walk to Wilfredo Lara. The Sky Carp got on the board later in the inning, when Drew Faurot singled in Lara to cut their deficit to 7-1.

Franklin, the Cardinals No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, turned in a season-long 5.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one run while walking one and striking out seven.

Sparks, Patrick Galle and José Davila took the Chiefs the rest of the way with a combined 3.1 scoreless innings.

Peoria takes a three-game win streak into Friday night's affair with the Sky Carp. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Fans can purchase their tickets online at PeoriaChiefs.com or by visiting the Dozer Park box office.

Otherwise, join Larry Larson and Nico Horning on the video broadcast on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app. Fans can also listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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