TinCaps Game Information: June 4 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-29) vs. Lake County Captains (28-24)

Thursday, June 4 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 54 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-1, 36.1 IP, 1.98 ERA) vs. LHP Melkis Hernández (4-3, 36.1 IP, 4.21 ERA)

WATCH: My Network TV (12.3 on Antenna, 1172 on XFinity), Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

THE AMAZING MONTY: Fort Wayne right-hander Carson Montgomery makes his second start of the campaign against Lake County. Among Midwest League pitchers with as many innings pitched (36.1), Montgomery's 1.98 ERA and 23 hits allowed are the lowest in the Midwest League. The Florida State product gave up 2 runs on 4 hits when facing the Captains at Classic Auto Group Park on April 16 with 4 strikeouts. Montgomery gave up 1 run across 4 starts that totaled 20.0 innings between April 30 and May 21, and was named as the Padres' No. 30-ranked prospect in the recent update by MLB Pipeline.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne today announced the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the end of the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Fort Wayne outfielder Kavares Tears clobbered his fourth home run of the season on Wednesday as part of a six-run first inning. The former fourth-round pick of the Padres has a pair of long balls against Lake County this season, with the other coming on April 14, his first at the High-A level. Tears has an extra-base hit in consecutive games after tripling in the first inning in Sunday's series finale at South Bend and has driven in 5 RBI.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne now has three walk-off wins in 2026 following Justin DeCriscio's game-winning RBI single in the 9th inning Tuesday night. It's the second straight series with a walk-off win for the 'Caps, as Jack Costello blasted a game-winning three-run homer on May 22 in the 9th against Dayton. Rosman Verdugo delivered the first walk-off victory on a base hit against Lansing on April 9. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

MAKE WAY FOR THE KING: TinCap catcher Lamar King Jr. has a pair of hits in each of the first two games of this series. The 22-year-old has a hit in all seven games he has faced Lake County this season, going 13-for-28 (.464). King Jr. launched his first High-A home run against the Captains at Classic Auto Group Park on April 16, toward the beginning of his season-long 27-game on-base streak. It was the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. Across the stretch, King Jr. slashed .326/.418/.463 with a .881 OPS, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 13 BB, and 6 SB.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio played hero Tuesday night with his walk-off single to complete the 6-5 comeback. The 2025 10th-round pick of the Padres already has a pair of 3-hit showings in his first 18 games at the High-A level. DeCriscio slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026 and had a hit in 19 of his final 22 games with the Storm, leading up to his promotion.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson has earned the win in his last two appearances following Tuesday night. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.41 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms and is second in all of Minor League Baseball with as many innings pitched (22.0). The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 22.0 frames and leads MiLB with 10 saves.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: The 'Caps came back down 4-0 after the first inning last night to walk off Lake County in the series opener at Parkview Field. It's the 14th come-from-behind win for Fort Wayne this season. In their lone win at Four Winds Field last week against South Bend, the 'Caps pulled off a comeback for the ages on Friday. The 8-7 victory marked the first time Fort Wayne has won when trailing after seven innings, with the 4-run 9th frame being the highlight. The last time Fort Wayne came back down seven to win a game was on April 22, 2025, in Lansing. The 'Caps came back to win 15-14 behind the third cycle in franchise history from Leo De Vries. Each of Fort Wayne's last six wins has been comebacks.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.