Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 9-14

Published on June 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have more promotions than you can shake a Lightsaber at during their upcoming series with the Great Lakes Loons at Neuroscience Group Field in a six-day, seven-game homestand from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14. In fact, these promotions will go to infinity and beyond!

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 at 6:40pm; Girls Night Out #1 presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: This one's for the Ladies with special vendors set up around the stadium for our first Girls Night out presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty. The Dine & Unwind Ticket Package for this game is sold out. Make sure you don't miss our next Girls Night Out Dine & Unwind Ticket Package on July 7 by purchasing your package at this link. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night on June 9 with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 at 12:10pm; DOUBLEHEADER; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Let's Play TWO! The Rattlers and Loons were rained out in Great Lakes in May and will make up the game here on this day with a pair of seven-inning games. For fans who are 55 or older, Network Health and the Timber Rattlers have a deal...a Silver Foxes Deal! That is a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28 that gets you a seat for both games. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11 at 6:40pm - Toy Story Jersey Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company: Celebrate the release of the fifth movie in a beloved series at Toy Story Jersey Night. Timber Rattlers players and coaches have special Toy Story-themed jerseys that will be up for bid in an online charity auction at this link for Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. Custom co-branded Disney merchandise will also be for sale in the Snake Pit Team Store all night long. Craft Brews & Brats Night with brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3 is happening on Thursday, too. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 at 6:40pm; Granjeros Night with Jesus Made Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Boldt; Fireworks presented by Menn Law; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: It's Granjeros Night with a special giveaway to commemorate the #1 prospect in baseball and the Hispanic heritage of our great game. The first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Jesus Made Los Granjeros de Wisconsin jersey courtesy of Boldt. There are fireworks courtesy of Menn Law ready to go after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 at 6:40pm; Star WarsTM Night presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty; Fireworks presented by Menn Law; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Force will be with you...always...when you come out to Star WarsTM Night presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty. Players and coaches are getting into the spirit with themed jerseys that will be available an online, charity auction at

this link. After the game, we have a fireworks display sponsored by Menn Law and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 at 1:10pm; Jackson Chourio Bobblehead courtesy of Prevea Health; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Scout Day; Brewers Sunday; Evan Williams Appearance; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing great baseball. Add to your Chourio memorabilia by being one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the series finale to receive his latest Timber Rattlers bobblehead presented by Prevea Health. Green Bay Safety Evan Williams will be at the ballpark for the game and this special ticket package includes a game ticket, photo opportunity, and signed photo! There's more! Scout Day means that all Scouts will receive a game ticket, a brown bag voucher, and a patch when ordering through this link. Fans are allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Timber Rattlers players and coaches have one more alternate jersey to wear in the series - the 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys get their turn on Sunday afternoon. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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