Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 13, 2026 l Game # 62

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW (26); MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-36) at Dayton Dragons (34-27)

LH Jamie Hitt (1-2, 4.91) vs. RH Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 5.69)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 34-27, third place in MWL East Division, one game behind Great Lakes with five to play in the first half.

Last Game: Friday: Fort Wayne 10, Dayton 6. The TinCaps scored seven runs in the fourth inning and withstood a Dayton comeback bid that featured a fifth inning grand slam by Alfredo Duno and a sixth inning solo homer by Carter Graham. The TinCaps collected 16 hits and had a grand slam of their own by Justin DeCriscio.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne (6/9-6/14): Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 1. The Dragons have outscored FW 37-18. Dayton team stats in the series: .281 batting avg. (.289 with runners in scor. pos.); 11 HR, 4 SB, 3.75 ERA, 7 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are one game out of first place, trailing Great Lakes in the East Division playoff race with 5 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons are one-half game behind second place Lake County. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

Remaining schedules in the First Half for playoff contenders: Dayton: 2 vs. Fort Wayne; 3 at Peoria. Great Lakes: 2 at Wisconsin; 4 vs. Lake County. Lake County: 2 vs. West Michigan; 4 at Great Lakes. Notes: Dayton would lose the head-to-head tie-breaker with Lake County...Great Lakes is now scheduled to play one fewer game than Dayton and Lake County due to rain in Wisconsin.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham since 5/1 (37 G) is batting .353, 11 HR, 11 2B, and 42 RBI with a 1.156 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .324.

Peyton Stovall in his last 10 G is batting .406 (13 for 32) with 4 HR, 4 2B, 2 3B, and 12 RBI with an OPS of 1.460.

Alfredo Duno in his last 31 games is batting .303, 12 HR, 7 2B, 28 RBI, 1.066 OPS. Duno was the Reds Minor League Player of the Month in May.

Kien Vu in his last 17 G is batting .317 with an on-base pct of .468. During this streak he has 3 HR, 3 2B, 4 3B, 10 BB, and 6 HBP and an OPS of 1.118.

Victor Acosta in his last 15 G is batting .310 (13 for 42) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (42), extra base hits (22), and hits (48). Since 5/1, he is batting .353 (4th in MWL), 11 HR (4th in MWL), 1.156 OPS (2nd in MWL). In his last 14 G, Graham has 7 HR, 24 RBI, and a .385 batting average (20 for 52). Graham has 3 HR in the current series with FW.

-- Alfredo Duno for the full season is among the MWL leaders in HR (tied-3 rd), RBI (tied-9 th), extra base hits (tied-5 th), OPS (11 th), slug. (11 th), and BB (11 th).

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (9 th), and doubles (3rd).

-- Kien Vu for the full season is among the MWL leaders in runs (3 rd), hits (7 th), stolen bases (6 th), and extra base hits (tied-5 th).

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 2-7) for the second straight week. In 6 games, Graham batted .409 with three home runs and 8 RBI while posting an OPS of 1.383. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run in his start, going 4.2 innings with 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 3.20) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Tuesday, June 16 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (2-1, 3.31) at Peoria TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.