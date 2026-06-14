Fort Wayne Drops Saturday Night Showdown with Dragons

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark, 7-3.

Following his first professional grand slam on Friday, TinCaps (25-37) shortstop Justin DeCriscio led off Saturday night with a solo home run over the left field wall. It is the first TinCaps home run to lead off a game since Brandon Butterworth left the yard on July 18, 2025, against Lake County.

The Dayton (34-27) leadoff man, Carlos Sanchez (No. 25 Reds prospect), returned the favor in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run of his own to tie the game.

Fort Wayne promptly took the lead back at the top of the fourth inning behind a solo home run by Kavares Tears (No. 29 Padres prospect). Tears sixth of the season; he now has seven extra-base hits in his last eight games played.

Dayton immediately responded, batting around in the bottom of the inning and taking the lead for good. The Dragons scored four runs on four singles and a walk. Third baseman Alfredo Alcantara (No. 29 Reds prospect) and Sanchez each drove in a pair with RBI singles, chasing Fort Wayne starter Jamie Hitt out of the game.

The 'Caps added a run in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Rosman Verdugo, but surrendered two more in the bottom of the inning on a two-run ground-rule double by Jacob Friend on a ball lost in the lights in center field.

Reliever Tucker Musgrove (No. 9 Padres prospect) retired the side in order in the eighth, throwing seven pitches, all strikes, and striking out a pair. Musgrove has averaged 19.44 strikeouts per nine innings (36 strikeouts, 16 2/3 innings pitched), leading all of baseball among arms with at least 10 innings pitched,

Next Game: Sunday, June 14 @ Dayton (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Montero

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.