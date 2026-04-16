2026 Versiti Blood Center Blood Drives at New South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Versiti Blood Center are teaming up for a blood drive in the new South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 from 12 pm to 6 pm. Donors will get a beautiful view of the field at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District and once completed will get a special behind-the-scenes tour concluding in a photo on the field. Donors who "step up to the plate" will also receive a Dragons prize pack valued at $50. The prize pack includes two (2) tickets to an upcoming Dragons game, a 25 th Season Commemorative poster, and a Dragons hat. Donors during the May 20 blood drive, will also receive a Versiti Blood Center tote bag while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged. Book your appointment for the first blood drive in the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club Event through the Versiti Blood Center website, donate.versiti.org, or by phone at (937) 461-3220.

Blood donations are essential year-round, with local hospitals relying on volunteer donors to meet ongoing patient needs, including trauma care, surgeries, cancer treatments, and chronic illnesses. The Dragons and Versiti Blood Center have teamed up for the next three years to make blood donations easier and more rewarding than ever for the Miami Valley community to get involved.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

About Versiti Blood Center of Ohio: Versiti Blood Center of Ohio is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and stable blood supply to hospitals across the region while advancing patient care through research, innovation, and community engagement. To learn more or to schedule a donation, visit versitidayton.org.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

2026 Versiti Blood Center Blood Drives at New South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club - Dayton Dragons

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