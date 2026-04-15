Dragons Announce New Diamond Club Naming Rights Partnership with South Dayton Toyota

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced a new partnership with South Dayton Toyota for the naming rights to the newly constructed Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The long-term agreement is with Miamisburg-based South Dayton Toyota, the Dayton area's largest volume Toyota dealership.

The South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club is a new $6 million dollar addition to Day Air Ballpark, featuring 5,000 square-feet of state-of-the-art event and hospitality space, overlooking the ballpark. This space comfortably hosts 75-250 seated guests, with additional capacity for larger, flow-style gatherings. This brand-new space will be used for both gameday hospitality and non-gameday special events year-round.

"We are very excited for this partnership with South Dayton Toyota," Dragons Team President Robert Murphy said. "They are a great organization who continually reinvests in the Dayton area, and we're thrilled to welcome them as the naming rights partner for our brand-new Diamond Club."

The South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club is Dayton's newest premier special event, networking, and corporate outing space, with everything needed to host a wide variety of events. On non-gamedays, the space is home to corporate events, award banquets, business-to-business networking nights, holiday parties, weddings, and more.

The partnership features large-scale signage, including high visibility areas facing the interior and exterior of the stadium. It will also feature an exciting promotion beginning in May that will give Dragons fans the chance to win a brand-new Toyota Tacoma if a Dragons player hits the South Dayton Toyota home run sign in right field.

"We have some really fun plans for this partnership. This is more than just a naming rights opportunity, this is a chance to add to the already great experience of a Dayton Dragons game with even more in-game excitement," Murphy said of the partnership.

South Dayton Toyota opened in August of 2025 after Cincinnati-based Performance Automotive Network acquired the store last year. Their remarkable success stems from their core philosophy of providing their customers with an experience that feels welcoming, transparent, and community driven.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Dragons and to be a part of their energy that brings the Dayton community together," Shane Dever said, President of Performance Automotive Network who owns South Dayton Toyota. "This partnership is about more than just creating a fun space to watch the game. It is about creating a space where businesses can connect, people can be celebrated, and the community can come together all year long."

To learn more about South Dayton Toyota, visit southdaytontoyota.com.

If you are interested in booking the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club for an event or for an upcoming Dragons game, visit dragonsdiamondclub.com to learn more.







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