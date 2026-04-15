Kendle Transferred to Temporarily Inactive List

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Caden Kendle has been transferred to the temporarily inactive list. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with six on the injured list and one on the temporarily inactive list.

Cedar Rapids plays a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, at home against Quad Cities, with game one beginning at 4:30.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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