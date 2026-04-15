TinCaps Game Information: April 15 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-7) @ Lake County Captains (5-5)

Wednesday, April 15 | Classic Auto Group Park | 6:35 PM | Game 11 of 132

RHP Tucker Musgrove (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.0 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (0-0, 9.0 IP, 3.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

WELCOME TUCKER MUSGROVE: Fort Wayne right-hander Tucker Musgrove makes his TinCaps debut tonight. He made his pro debut last season on April 25 with Single-A Lake Elsinore and compiled 20.0 IP across 14 appearances. Musgrove was

chosen to represent the Padres in the Arizona Fall League, being selected as a Fall-Star with his fastball topping out at 99.6 mph. The righty was also chosen to be a part of the Padres Spring Breakout roster this season, but did not participate in the game against the Cubs.

2026 PSM CLASSIC: Parkview Field will once again host 12 high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as a part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy last year, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs. The event began yesterday and runs through Mid-May. Due to impending inclement weather, tonight's games have been cancelled.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy has a hit in his last 6 games. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in AVG (.391), SLG (.739), and second in OPS (1.156). McCoy has 9 balls in play this season that have registered north of 104 mph off the bat, including a 119.5 mph groundout on Sunday against Lansing that would have been the hardest hit ball at the big league level so far in 2026.

KAVARES KRUSHING: TinCaps right fielder Kavares Tears launched his first home run at the High-A level on Tuesday night. 5 of his 6 hits so far this year have gone for extra bases, including in each of the last 3 games. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee led Single-A Lake Elsinore in four offensive categories in 2025, including 13 home runs.

WATERING THE WELL: Center fielder Kasen Wells hit out of the 9-hole for the first time this season on Tuesday and turned it into his best performance of the campaign to date. Wells went 3-for-4 and now has 6 hits in his last 3 games, batting .500 in the stretch. Last night was the 22-year-old's 40th game with Fort Wayne, now hitting .321 in 9 showings so far this season.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: After starting his tenure in Fort Wayne going 0-for-8, outfielder Jake Cunningham has collected 5 hits in his last 3 games. His 443-foot blast to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday was the first home run at Parkview Field this season. Cunningham has appeared at the High-A level in parts of the last 3 seasons, having played in 96 games the last 2 years in the South Atlantic League with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

JACK IS BACK: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello has homered in each series so far this season. Following his base hit in Tuesday night's loss, the Fort Wayne returner has a hit in 4 of his last 5 games. Costello finished 2025 with 10 home runs with the Caps to pair with his 18 doubles and 46 RBI. His 7 HR since Opening Day 2025 against left-handed pitchers lead the Midwest League.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.