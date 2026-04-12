TinCaps Game Information: April 12 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-6) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (5-2)

Sunday, April 12 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 9 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-0, 3.2 IP, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (0-0, 5.0 IP, 1.80 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

2026 PSM CLASSIC: Parkview Field will once again host 12 high school and college baseball games, featuring 24 local teams, this April and May as a part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic. Matchups will feature rival teams from around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Several PSM Baseball Classic alumni have gone on to play professionally, including Heritage's Andrew Saalfrank, who went on to pitch in the World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. One local product, Josh VanMeter, who grew up in Ossian and played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15 on his way to Major League Baseball, helped launch the PSM Baseball Academy last year, a new premier baseball training program with upcoming camps, private lessons, and group programs. The event begins Tuesday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. with New Haven taking on Heritage.

PARKVIEW FIELD IS THE PLACE TO BE: Today is the first Postgame Autographs of the 2026 season, presented by Midwest Box Breaks. Fans who attend today's game will also get a 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Lutheran Life Villages. The 'Caps promotional schedule includes Family Feast night on Tuesdays with value concessions, Paws and Claws night with discounted White Claw on Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Mitchell's. This year's promotional schedule includes celebrity appearances, theme nights, giveaways, and more. Additional returning fan-favorite theme games two Fort Wayne Wizards Throwback Nights (May 21 & August 27), Dino Night (May 24), Tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies (June 5), Princess Nights (June 16 & August 4), Love & Roses Night (June 19), Harry Potter™ Night (July 3), STAR WARS™ Night (August 7), and 'Caps Against Cancer (August 22). Through five games, Parkview Field has welcomed 16,484 guests, the second most in the Midwest League.

MCCOY FINDING THE BARREL: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy launched his first home run of the season yesterday in the eighth inning. McCoy has a hit in his last 4 games and is 6-for-24 (.250) in the stretch with two multi-hit showings. 4 of his 7 hits on the season have been extra-base knocks, including a double on Opening Day last Friday against Great Lakes for his first hit at the High-A level.

SETTING THE TABLE: Leadoff man Kasen Wells reached base in 3 of his 5 plate appearances Saturday, keeping his on-base streak alive at 8 games and moving his OBP to .455 (12th in MWL). The Graham, Texas native is tied for the Midwest League lead with 9 walks drawn this season. Wells worked 14 walks in his 31 games with the 'Caps in 2025 after being transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 1.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: After starting his tenure in Fort Wayne going 0-for-8, outfielder Jake Cunningham has posted consecutive multi-hit games. His 443-foot blast to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday was the first home run at Parkview Field this season. Cunningham has appeared at the High-A level in parts of the last 3 seasons, having played in 96 games the last 2 years in the South Atlantic League with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield made quite the impression in his first start at Parkview Field Friday night. The left-hander fired 4.0 no-hit innings and has not allowed a hit in his first two starts at the High-A level. The Padres drafted the 21-year-old 25th overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Mayfield made 19 starts with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2025 and led the Padres organization with a 13.05 K/9 among arms with at least 50 IP. In his last 16 starts, Mayfield has a 1.68 ERA across 48.1 IP, striking out 72.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.