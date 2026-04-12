'Caps Steal 4-3 Win in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps weathered a late offensive push from the Great Lakes Loons, while 'Caps outfielder Andrew Sojka delivered the biggest swing in his debut in a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Loons brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Whitecaps pitching proved too much to overcome, holding Great Lakes to just 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position while recording 10 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Andrew Sojka delivered a go-ahead two-run single in his LMCU Ballpark debut, helping West Michigan rally to the 4-3 victory.

Great Lakes opened the scoring in the second inning, as third baseman Eduardo Guerrero plated Cameron Decker with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Gabriel Reyes worked around early trouble in the first two frames, stranding four Loons baserunners. In the fourth inning, Sojka's two-run single highlighted a three-run frame for West Michigan before two throwing errors by Loons infielders led to a fourth run, giving the 'Caps a 4-1 advantage. In the ninth inning, Great Lakes plated a pair on a two-run single from catcher Jesus Galiz, but the rally fell short as Whitecaps closer Zack Lee induced a flyout from Loons infielder Jose Izarra to secure the 4-3 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 4-5, while the Loons fall to 6-3. Whitecaps reliever Seth Chavez (1-0) picked up his first win in his debut with West Michigan, tossing two scoreless innings with a strikeout, while closer Zack Lee earned his first save, allowing two runs (one earned) over two innings pitched. Meanwhile, Great Lakes starter Christian Zazueta (0-1) suffered his first loss, allowing three runs over 3.2 innings pitched. The four combined errors between the Loons and the Whitecaps are the most in a single game for either team so far this season.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps hit the road to start a six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts beginning on Tuesday at 6:05pm. Pitchers Carlos Marcano and Steven Echavarria get the starts for West Michigan and Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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