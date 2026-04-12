TinCaps Take Finale, Nuts Settle for Winning Four of Six

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Dylan Grego broke a tie in the seventh inning with an RBI double, helping the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-6) salvage a 5-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (5-3) on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

The Nuts won four of six games in the series, outscoring Fort Wayne 37-13.

Even in defeat, Lansing finished with 11 base hits - three from C.J. Pittaro and two apiece from Davis Diaz, Bobby Boser, Devin Taylor and Justin Riemer.

Diaz added a pair of walks, finishing off a remarkable week: He reached base 16 times and scored nine runs in five games, batting .611 (11-for-19) with four doubles, four walks, one HBP and four RBIs. The Vandy product leads the Midwest League in batting average (.524), runs scored (10) and OBP (.643), and is second in slugging (.714), OPS (1.357), base hits (11) and doubles (4).

A Diaz leadoff double in the fifth inning and a Carlos Franco sac fly two batters later had tied the score at 3-3.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Darlin Pinales hit Jack Costello with a pitch and gave up a single to Rosman Verdugo to put runners at the corners. Zach Evans grounded into a double play (started by, who else, Davis Diaz at third base). Grego knocked the next pitch over Pittaro in left field to bring home Costello.

An inning later, Alex McCoy homered off of Riley Huge for insurance.

Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in four innings in a no-decision, striking out two. Sha did finish strong, retiring nine of the final ten batters he faced after serving up a two-run homer to Costello in the second inning.

After a day off on Monday, the Lansing Locos welcome in the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, April 14, for the first Tacos and Tallboys / Copa de la Diversión game of the season. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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