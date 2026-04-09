No Joy in Fort Wayne: Casey, Lugs Enjoy 15-1 Rout
Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Second baseman Casey Yamauchi shattered the air with a pair of home runs, drove in six, and the Lansing Lugnuts (3-1) overwhelmed the Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-4), 15-1, on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
It was the Nuts' third straight win and the third straight game in which Lansing pitching held the opposition to exactly one run, led by a combined two-hit effort from Steven Echavarria and four relievers.
The outlook was made all the more brilliant by the mightiness of Yamauchi. Entering the night with two career home runs in 229 MiLB games, the Hawaiian had the game of his life. He let drive a first-inning solo shot off Isaiah Lowe to the wonderment of all, tore the cover off the ball with an RBI double off Lowe in the third, and capped an eight-run eighth with a three-run clout to the lawn in left, causing a pall-like silence to fall upon the patrons of the game.
The eight-run rally climaxed a consistent Lansing attack, which tallied one run in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and two runs in the ninth. Yamauchi fittingly drove in the final run, reaching first on a throwing error by shortstop Dylan Grego as Bobby Boser scored from third.
Leadoff-hitting Boser was one of the chief beneficiaries of Yamauchi's night, scoring four runs while providing an RBI double and a pair of walks. Carlos Franco added an RBI double and a two-run single, while Justin Riemer supplied a two-run single and two walks of his own.
The pitching corps kept the game one-sided, with the tone set by Echavarria's five one-hit scoreless innings, striking out six. Gerlin Rosario allowed a run in the sixth on a Jack Costello RBI single, but that was all for the hosts. Jake Garland (hitless seventh), Jack Mahoney (perfect eighth) and Darlin Pinales (perfect ninth) cruised the rest of the way.
Looking for a fourth straight win, Lansing starts Samuel Dutton against Fort Wayne in the third game of the six-game series, set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday night.
The Nuts next return home from April 14-19 against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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