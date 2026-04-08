Whitecaps Surge in Eighth, Best Loons 5-2

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (3-2) pitching struck out 13 West Michigan Whitecaps (3-2) for the second straight game but went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position offensively in a 5-2 loss on a cloudy 40-degree Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

- Jacob Frost provided three scoreless innings in relief. The left-hander struck out six, including five of his first six faced. Frost had three three-pitch punchouts. He kept the game tied at two from the fifth through the seventh inning.

- West Michigan started the scoring with two runs off four hits in the third inning. Loons' starter Jakob Wright needed just 27 pitches to record the first six outs. The left-hander needed 32 pitches to complete the third. Woody Hadeen had an RBI single and then later in the frame stole home. With runners at the corners, Hadeen sprinted home after a Wright pickoff attempt went to first base.

- Great Lakes responded in the fifth. Nico Perez and Jose Meza each singled aboard and stole second base. With the infield in, Jesus Galiz nudged a 2-2 pitch to the edge of the infield dirt before the right field grass to tie the game.

- After one hit from the fourth to the seventh inning, the Whitecaps broke it open in the eighth. West Michigan tallied three runs on five hits, all five knocks in order. Garrett Pennington, Stephen Hrustich and Samuel Gil supplied RBI hits.

- In the top of the ninth, Nico Perez walked with one out and Samuel Munoz mashed a 103 mph single to right field with two away. Jesus Galiz gave a ride to a 1-2 pitch, but it was run down on the warning track by centerfield Jackson Strong to end the game. CJ Weins earned the win with two scoreless frames.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons only have five losses in 2025 when the game was tied after seven innings.

Up Next

The next two games will start in the early evening. Tomorrow Thursday, April 9th Great Lakes and West Michigan will play at 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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