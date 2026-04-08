Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns to Day Air Ballpark Starting April 14
Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - For the 21st year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Forty-two (42) teams from across the Miami Valley will compete in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.
This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.
All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.
Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.
Games begin next week. On Tuesday, April 14, Troy will meet Vandalia Butler at 7:00 pm. Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast says this will be one of the best games in the area with many top talents including some future Division I power conference players. Meyers says the following players in this game have announced intentions to play college baseball: From Troy: Seniors Tobey Seibert (Kent State University), Logan Akers (Millikin University), Aiden Gorman (Marshall University), Juan Lamboy (University of Northwest Ohio); and junior Brody Hoke (Ball State University). Meyers also identifies Troy pitchers Jake Reinhardt and Colton Akins as top talents. From Butler: Senior Aidan White (Wittenberg University); and juniors Koby Dues (Ohio State University), and Jackson Schilling (Ohio State University). Troy and Butler could compete for the Miami Valley League title.
On Friday, April 17, Ada meets Lima Perry at 5:00 pm, followed by Williamsburg vs. Minster at 8:00 pm. Minster won the Ohio Division 7 state championship in 2025. On Saturday, Arcanum (with Regan Christ, one of the area's best players, heading to Ohio University) will meet Franklin-Monroe at 1:00 pm; Troy Christian (with senior Landon Day intending to play at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University) will take on Springfield Catholic Central at 4:00 pm (Meyers identifies Brody Adams and Berkley Little as key players for Catholic Central); and Greenon (with senior Logan Blevins headed to the University of Rio Grande) will battle Preble Shawnee at 7:00 pm.
A complete schedule of this season's high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:
Day Date Time Away Team Home Team
Tuesday 4/14/2026 7:00pm Troy Vandalia Butler
Friday 4/17/2026 5:00pm Ada Lima Perry
Friday 4/17/2026 8:00pm Williamsburg Minster
Saturday 4/18/2026 1:00pm Arcanum Franklin-Monroe
Saturday 4/18/2026 4:00pm Troy Christian Springfield Catholic Central
Saturday 4/18/2026 7:00pm Greenon Preble Shawnee
Tuesday 4/28/2026 7:00pm Hagerstown Centerville
Wednesday 4/29/2026 7:00pm Brookville Oakwood
Friday 5/1/2026 5:00pm Northmont Miamisburg
Friday 5/1/2026 8:00pm Tipp Bethel
Saturday 5/2/2026 11:30am Botkins Newton
Saturday 5/2/2026 4:00pm Lehman Catholic West Liberty-Salem
Saturday 5/2/2026 7:00pm St. Henry Fort Loramie
Sunday 5/3/2026 2:00pm Alter Chaminade-Julienne
Sunday 5/3/2026 6:00pm St. Xavier Moeller
Tuesday 5/5/2026 7:00pm Dixie Twin Valley South
Friday 5/8/2026 5:00pm Jackson Center National Trail
Friday 5/8/2026 8:00pm Turpin Lebanon
Saturday 5/9/2026 1:00pm Triad Xenia
Saturday 5/9/2026 4:00pm Lima Sr Lima Shawnee
Saturday 5/9/2026 7:00pm Lancaster Springboro
Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Whitecaps Surge in Eighth, Best Loons 5-2 - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Take First Home Game of '26 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Game Information: April 8 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns to Day Air Ballpark Starting April 14 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Early Lead Evaporates as Cubs Fall to Chiefs 10-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Quad Cities Shut out by Rattlers on Opening Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers Shut Out Quad Cities 6-0 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Seven-Run First Inning Propels Peoria to Home-Opening Win - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns to Day Air Ballpark Starting April 14
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)
- Captains Top Dragons 6-2 on Opening Night in Dayton
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday (Opening Night, 7:05 PM vs. Lake County)
- 2026 Great American Beer Tasting Presented by Heidelberg Distributing Tickets on Sale on National Beer Day Tuesday April 7