Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns to Day Air Ballpark Starting April 14

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - For the 21st year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Forty-two (42) teams from across the Miami Valley will compete in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

Games begin next week. On Tuesday, April 14, Troy will meet Vandalia Butler at 7:00 pm. Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast says this will be one of the best games in the area with many top talents including some future Division I power conference players. Meyers says the following players in this game have announced intentions to play college baseball: From Troy: Seniors Tobey Seibert (Kent State University), Logan Akers (Millikin University), Aiden Gorman (Marshall University), Juan Lamboy (University of Northwest Ohio); and junior Brody Hoke (Ball State University). Meyers also identifies Troy pitchers Jake Reinhardt and Colton Akins as top talents. From Butler: Senior Aidan White (Wittenberg University); and juniors Koby Dues (Ohio State University), and Jackson Schilling (Ohio State University). Troy and Butler could compete for the Miami Valley League title.

On Friday, April 17, Ada meets Lima Perry at 5:00 pm, followed by Williamsburg vs. Minster at 8:00 pm. Minster won the Ohio Division 7 state championship in 2025. On Saturday, Arcanum (with Regan Christ, one of the area's best players, heading to Ohio University) will meet Franklin-Monroe at 1:00 pm; Troy Christian (with senior Landon Day intending to play at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University) will take on Springfield Catholic Central at 4:00 pm (Meyers identifies Brody Adams and Berkley Little as key players for Catholic Central); and Greenon (with senior Logan Blevins headed to the University of Rio Grande) will battle Preble Shawnee at 7:00 pm.

A complete schedule of this season's high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday 4/14/2026 7:00pm Troy Vandalia Butler

Friday 4/17/2026 5:00pm Ada Lima Perry

Friday 4/17/2026 8:00pm Williamsburg Minster

Saturday 4/18/2026 1:00pm Arcanum Franklin-Monroe

Saturday 4/18/2026 4:00pm Troy Christian Springfield Catholic Central

Saturday 4/18/2026 7:00pm Greenon Preble Shawnee

Tuesday 4/28/2026 7:00pm Hagerstown Centerville

Wednesday 4/29/2026 7:00pm Brookville Oakwood

Friday 5/1/2026 5:00pm Northmont Miamisburg

Friday 5/1/2026 8:00pm Tipp Bethel

Saturday 5/2/2026 11:30am Botkins Newton

Saturday 5/2/2026 4:00pm Lehman Catholic West Liberty-Salem

Saturday 5/2/2026 7:00pm St. Henry Fort Loramie

Sunday 5/3/2026 2:00pm Alter Chaminade-Julienne

Sunday 5/3/2026 6:00pm St. Xavier Moeller

Tuesday 5/5/2026 7:00pm Dixie Twin Valley South

Friday 5/8/2026 5:00pm Jackson Center National Trail

Friday 5/8/2026 8:00pm Turpin Lebanon

Saturday 5/9/2026 1:00pm Triad Xenia

Saturday 5/9/2026 4:00pm Lima Sr Lima Shawnee

Saturday 5/9/2026 7:00pm Lancaster Springboro







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