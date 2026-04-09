Sky Carp Strike for Five in the Third, Top Kernels 9-6

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







BELOIT, Wis - Beloit sent 10 to the plate and scored five times in the third inning to take a 9-3 lead it would never lose in a 9-6 win over Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

After not leading in the series opener on Tuesday, the Sky Carp got on the board first on Wednesday. On the first pitch he saw Starlyn Caba led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left to put the Sky Carp on top 1-0.

In the second, Beloit added to the lead. To begin the inning, Drew Faurot walked, stole second and scored on a Cam Clayton single to double the lead to 2-0. After a walk, a double steal put two in scoring position for Dillon Head, who drove in both with a base hit to make it 4-0.

The Kernels got on the board in the top of the third. After Eduardo Tait and Brandon Winokur were hit by pitches, Rayne Doncon blasted a three-run home run to bring Cedar Rapids back within one at 4-3.

But that was closest the Kernels would get. In the bottom of the third. A walk and a hit put two on for Faurot two plated both with an RBI single. After an error and a double steal, Wilfredo Lara lined an RBI single to left to make it 7-3. Caba then added to his big night with another RBI hit before the Sky Carp capped off scoring in the inning with a Cam Cannarella sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 9-3.

Cedar Rapids got a run back in the fourth, a walk and a wild pitch put Jaime Ferrer in scoring position for Khadim Diaw, who singled to drive him in and make it 9-4.

In the fifth, Danny De Andrade doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a Caden Kendle RBI hit to cut the deficit to 9-5.

A Ferrer solo home run in the eighth brought Cedar Rapids within three at 9-6, but that would be the end of the scoring in the three-run loss.

The defeat drops the Kernels to 3-2 on the season and evens the series with Beloit 1-1. Game three of the set is slated for Thursday at 6:05 with Dasan Hill making his second start of the season opposite Eliazar Dishmay.







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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