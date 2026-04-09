Sky Carp Sprint Past Kernels 9-6
Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp set a team record for stolen bases last season.
Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium, they showed that franchise mark might be in danger in 2026.
The Sky Carp stole 10 bases in a 9-6 victory over Cedar Rapids to even their record at 2-2 on the young season.
While the stolen bases will get the attention, the Carp led off the game with a blast. Starlyn Caba took the first pitch he saw in the first inning and blasted a leadoff homer to left to give the Carp a 1-0 lead.
The Sky Carp struck for three more runs in the third inning. Cam Clayton drove home Drew Faurot with a base hit to make it 2-0, and a two-out single from Dillon Head produced two more runs to make it 4-0.
A three-run homer with two outs in the top of the fourth inning by Rayne Doncon made it 4-3, but the Carp put together a game-changing rally in the fifth frame, scoring five times.
A single by Faurot plated two runs, while base hits by Wilfredo Lara and Caba each plated runs. Cam Cannarella put a bow on the inning with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-3.
By the end of the fourth inning, the Sky Carp had racked up the 10 steals, including four coming on double steals.
Hayden Cuthbertson was the most impressive Sky Carp hurler, going two innings and striking out five batters. Juan Reynoso pitched the final two frames, allowing one run.
The Sky Carp and the Kernels will meet again Thursday at 6:05 p.m. in game three of the six-game series. Making the start for the Sky Carp will be Eliazar Dishmey, while going for the Kernels is lefty Dasan Hill.
Gates are set to open at 5 p.m.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
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