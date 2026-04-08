Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 l Game # 4

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (2-2) at Dayton Dragons (1-2)

RH Justin Campbell (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH J.P. Ortiz (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series between the two clubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 6, Dayton 2. The Captains won the opener to the series and defeated the Dragons in Dayton's first home game of the season. The Captains had four scoring innings and built a 5-0 lead by the middle of the sixth inning. The Dragons committed four errors and stranded 13 runners on base, going 0 for 10 with men in scoring position. Carter Graham led a nine-hit Dayton attach, going 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Kien Vu had two hits and a run scored. Dayton reliever Jacob Edwards tossed four innings, allowing just two unearned runs on two hits while striking out eight.

Reds Top Prospect is with the Draogns: The Dragons roster is headlined by elite prospect Alfredo Duno, the highest-rated prospect currently in the Reds farm system. Duno is listed as the #2 on the Reds prospect list by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, trailing only former Dragon Sal Stewart, a Major League player. Duno was selected as both the Most Valuable Player and Best Major League Prospect in the Single-A Florida State League in 2025 while playing for the Daytona Tortugas. Duno led the league in eight of the most important categories including home runs (18), runs batted in (81), extra base hits (52), runs (78), doubles (32), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.518), and OPS (.948). He finished second in the league in batting average (.287) and base hits (112). Duno is the top-rated prospect ever to play for the Dragons at the catcher position, surpassing future Major League stars Devin Mesoraco and Tyler Stephenson, who were Reds top-10 prospects with the Dragons but not as high on the list as Duno. Duno is the first player to play for the Dragons after winning a league MVP award the previous since Chris Valaika played with Dayton in 2007 after winning the Pioneer League MVP in '06.

Starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz had the best ERA (2.81) in the Reds farm system in 2025 with Daytona among pitchers with at least 80 innings.

Outfielder Kien Vu is in his first full season of pro ball after completing his college career at Arizona State, where he led the led the PAC 12 in batting as a sophomore in 2024 at .413. His OPS over his three years at ASU was 1.062 with a career batting average of .351.

John Michael Faile is the NCAA Division II all-time career leader in both home runs (81) and RBI (337). Faile has hit 17 home runs in his Dragons career and would equal the team's career record of 30 this season if he matches his home run with the Dragons in 2025 (13).

2026 Player and Team Notes:

After scoring eight runs in their season opener last Thursday, the Dragons have been limited to a total of three runs over the next two games. They have gone a combined 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position in those two games.

The Dragons are tied for second in the MWL in team batting (.257) and lead the league in doubles (11).

Dragons opponents are batting just .233 against Dayton pitchers with 24 hits and 35 strikeouts.

Kien Vu and Esmith Pineda have had at least one hit in all three Dragons games.

Alfredo Duno is tied for the MWL lead in doubles with three (all of his hits have been doubles).

Jacob Edwards is tied for third in the MWL in strikeouts after only one relief appearance with eight (one off the league lead).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, April 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (no record)

Friday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Braylon Doughty (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.00)

Saturday, April 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (0-0, 9.64)

Sunday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gomez (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 2.08)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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