Whitecaps Take First Home Game of '26
Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied late as the bullpen weathered a late storm from the Great Lakes Loons in a 5-2 win Wednesday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.
West Michigan piled on three runs in the eighth inning on the strength of five hits-highlighted by an RBI double from Garrett Pennington and an RBI single from Samuel Gil. Meanwhile, Whitecaps closer CJ Weins slammed the door with two scoreless frames, concluding with a leaping catch by centerfielder Jackson Strong near the wall to preserve the win.
West Michigan plated two runs in the third inning to open the scoring-highlighted by an RBI single from infielder Woody Hadeen-to take a 2-0 lead. At the same time, Whitecaps starting pitcher Carlos Marcano enjoyed a solid outing, going four scoreless innings with three strikeouts before the Loons leveled the game in the fifth on a two-run bloop single into center field by catcher Jesus Galiz, tying the game at two. Entering the eighth inning with the game tied, Strong opened the frame with a double before the 'Caps followed with four consecutive hits-scoring three runs and taking a 5-2 advantage. Weins did allow three Loons hitters to reach base, but the running grab by Strong in the ninth inning sealed the victory and delivered West Michigan the 5-2 home win.
The Whitecaps improve to 3-2, while the Loons fall to 3-2. Weins (1-0) earns his first win of the season with two scoreless innings of work, while Great Lakes reliever Cody Morse (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up three runs in one inning pitched. Hadeen finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored and stole home in the third inning-becoming the first Whitecaps player to steal home since Josue Briceño did so during his historic three-home-run performance against the Dayton Dragons on May 29 of last season.
UP NEXT
The 'Caps switch back to the evening slate as their six-game season-opening series against the Great Lakes Loons continues Thursday at 6:35pm. Sterling Patrick and Hayden Minton are the scheduled starting pitchers for the Loons and 'Caps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.
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