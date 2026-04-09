TinCaps Drop Wednesday Night Battle with Lansing
Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were handled by the Lansing Lugnuts 15-1 on Wednesday night.
Fort Wayne (1-4) left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) laced a one-out double in the second inning at 112.1 mph off the bat. It was McCoy's third double of the season and third hit of the series. First baseman Jack Costello drove in the lone run of the game for the TinCaps on his RBI single in the sixth frame.
Right-hander Steven Echavarria (No. 16 Athletics prospect) picked up the win for Lansing (3-1) in his second start of the season. The 20-year-old allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings that went along with his six punchouts. Shortstop Bobby Boser reached base and scored four times, and has now reached base safely eight times in the series.
Second baseman Casey Yamauchi had a career performance. In his previous 888 professional plate appearances, Yamauchi had only two career home runs and had never driven in more than three runs in a game. Wednesday was a different story. Going 3-for-5, Yamauchi launched a pair of home runs, starting his day with a solo shot on the fifth pitch of the game, and followed it up with an RBI double in the third.
Yamauchi later smashed a three-run shot, capping off an eight-run, four-hit seventh inning for the Lugnuts. He rounded out ninth, driving in his sixth run of the evening on a groundball to short.
Next Game: Thursday, April 9 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery
- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Samuel Dutton
Watch: MyNetwork TV | Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MyTV| MLB.T V
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Chiefs Offense Falls Silent as Cubs' Bats Cruise Past Peoria - Peoria Chiefs
- Captains Edge Dragons in Extra Innings, 4-3 - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Drop Wednesday Night Battle with Lansing - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Strike for Five in the Third, Top Kernels 9-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- No Joy in Fort Wayne: Casey, Lugs Enjoy 15-1 Rout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Toyota Road Report: April 7-12 - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Surge in Eighth, Best Loons 5-2 - Great Lakes Loons
- Whitecaps Take First Home Game of '26 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Game Information: April 8 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Returns to Day Air Ballpark Starting April 14 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Early Lead Evaporates as Cubs Fall to Chiefs 10-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Quad Cities Shut out by Rattlers on Opening Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers Shut Out Quad Cities 6-0 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Seven-Run First Inning Propels Peoria to Home-Opening Win - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Drop Wednesday Night Battle with Lansing
- TinCaps Game Information: April 8 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)
- TinCaps Pitchers Set Record in Home Opener Loss
- TinCaps Game Information: April 7 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)
- 'Caps Split Sunday Doubleheader with Loons