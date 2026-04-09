TinCaps Drop Wednesday Night Battle with Lansing

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were handled by the Lansing Lugnuts 15-1 on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne (1-4) left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) laced a one-out double in the second inning at 112.1 mph off the bat. It was McCoy's third double of the season and third hit of the series. First baseman Jack Costello drove in the lone run of the game for the TinCaps on his RBI single in the sixth frame.

Right-hander Steven Echavarria (No. 16 Athletics prospect) picked up the win for Lansing (3-1) in his second start of the season. The 20-year-old allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings that went along with his six punchouts. Shortstop Bobby Boser reached base and scored four times, and has now reached base safely eight times in the series.

Second baseman Casey Yamauchi had a career performance. In his previous 888 professional plate appearances, Yamauchi had only two career home runs and had never driven in more than three runs in a game. Wednesday was a different story. Going 3-for-5, Yamauchi launched a pair of home runs, starting his day with a solo shot on the fifth pitch of the game, and followed it up with an RBI double in the third.

Yamauchi later smashed a three-run shot, capping off an eight-run, four-hit seventh inning for the Lugnuts. He rounded out ninth, driving in his sixth run of the evening on a groundball to short.

Next Game: Thursday, April 9 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Samuel Dutton

Watch: MyNetwork TV | Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MyTV| MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.