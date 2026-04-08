Early Lead Evaporates as Cubs Fall to Chiefs 10-1

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - In the first road game of the 2026 season, the South Bend Cubs offense set the tone early at Dozer Park in Peoria, taking on the arch rival Chiefs, but quickly it was a Peoria bat barrage that led to a 10-1 Chiefs victory to open up this week's six-game series.

South Bend's lineup featured four consecutive top-30 Chicago Cubs prospects in the first four spots of the batting order in Kane Kepley, Angel Cepeda, Kade Snell, and Owen Ayers. Kepley started the game with an opposite field double over left fielder Jose Suarez's head, and after being pushed to third base on a groundout, was plated thanks to the first RBI of the season for Ayers. Both Kepley and Ayers had multi-hit games in their Midwest League debuts.

With a 1-0 lead, South Bend's early momentum would not last, with the Chiefs sending 10 men to the plate in the bottom of the 1st. Peoria scored seven times in the 1st, with the big blow coming via an Anyelo Encarnacion three-run homer. It was a cold night to open the series, and Peoria's offensive outburst remaining the last scoring in the game until the late innings. After the sun went down, runs came at a premium.

Down 7-1, South Bend kept themselves in the game thanks to the work from the bullpen. Right-hander Kenten Egbert fired 2.1 innings of shutout baseball with zero walks. Over the next two innings, Marino Santy walked a pair of Chiefs, but surrendered no hits and struck out four batters.

Later in the 6th, righty Nate Williams made his professional debut, working a shutout 6th inning. He would pick up his first two pro strikeouts in the 7th, although Peoria scored three more times. Ethan Bell also made his Midwest League debut on the mound, going 1.2 innings of hitless action.

From a base running stand point, Ayers shined throwing out three Peoria players out on the base paths trying to steal. Santy also finished with a pick-off.

With the loss, South Bend drops its first game of the season, and will look to rebound in the series on Wednesday night when the two teams meet again at 7:35 PM EST. Right-hander Brooks Caple will take the mound for his first start of 2026.







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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