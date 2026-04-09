Wisconsin Gets a Late Start in Win at Quad Cities

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were being no-hit through 5-2/3 innings on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park against the Quad Cities River Bandits. That didn't faze the Rattlers as they were backed by solid pitching before the offense exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh for a 9-1 victory.

Jason Woodward was the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. He was making his first appearance since August 30, 2024 as he was making his way back after Tommy John Surgery. Woodward allowed two hits, walked none, and struck out four on 39 pitches in 2-2/3 innings.

Justin Lamkin, the starter for the River Bandits, kept Wisconsin in check for four innings of no-hit ball. The left-hander walked two and struck out six.

Quad Cities (0-2) had a good chance to score in the bottom of the fifth inning as the first two batters reached against reliever Travis Smith. The right-hander escaped on a failed sacrifice bunt that wound up as a foul pop, a force play at second, and a weak grounder to Smith for a 1-3 putout.

Wisconsin (3-1) broke through in the sixth against Josh Hansell, who had retired the first five batters he faced after relieving Lamkin to start the fifth inning.

Braylon Payne started the rally with two outs in the sixth with a single inside the bag at third. He would steal second and was running on a 3-2 pitch to Luis Pe ñ a.

Pe ñ a ripped a single through the left side of the infield and Payne scored for the 1-0 lead.

Andrew Fischer struck out, but a dropped third strike allowed him to reach and Pe ñ a, who had stolen second bases, to take third base. Then, Marco Dinges hit a rocket just over the head of the base umpire and just out of the reach of Tyriq Kemp at second base for an RBI single and a 2-0 lead.

Josh Adamczewski followed with a long, opposite field home run to left field for a 5-0 score. The homer was Adamczewski's first in the Midwest League.

In the seventh, three walks loaded the bases for Fischer, and he unloaded them with a home run to left-center for a grand slam and a 9-0 advantage.

Smith had to work through a bases loaded, one out situation in the bottom of the seventh after two errors and a single but he managed to keep the Bandits off the scoreboard.

Blake Mitchell spoiled Wisconsin's hopes of a second straight shutout of the Bandits when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Timber Rattlers have won three straight games.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park. Ethan Dorchies (0-0, 4.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Quad Cities has named Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 0.00) as their starter. Game time is 6:30pm. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:10pm on News Talk 93.9FM and 1490AM WOSH and through internet audio.

R H E

WIS 000 005 400 - 9 7 3

QC 000 000 010 - 1 6 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Josh Adamczewski (1st, 2 on in 6th inning off Josh Hansell, 2 out)

Andrew Fischer (1st, GRAND SLAM in 7th inning off Dash Albus, 1 out)

QC:

Blake Mitchell (1st, 0 on in 8th inning off Travis Smith, 0 out)

WP: Travis Smith (1-0)

LP: Josh Hansell (0-1)

TIME: 2:46

ATTN: 876







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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