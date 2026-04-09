Captains Edge Dragons in Extra Innings, 4-3

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Lake County's Maick Collado drilled a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th inning as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 7,504 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The game was tied 2-2 through nine innings before Lake County outscored the Dragons in the 10th. The Captains have won the first two games in the six-game series.

Game Recap:

Lake County broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning when Aaron Walton lined a two-out, two-run double to left field to make it 2-0.

The Dragons got a run back in the bottom of the third when Ariel Almonte doubled to left field, went to third base on a single to right by Yerlin Confidan, and scored on a long sacrifice fly by Alfredo Duno that was caught at the fence.

In the fourth, the Dragons tied the game. Back-to-back one-out walks to John Michael Faile and Alfredo Alcantara put runners at first and second. After a single by Anthony Stephan loaded the bases, Carter Graham delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Faile and make it 2-2.

Neither team scored again until the 10th inning. Lake County's Bennett Thompson delivered a one-out run-scoring single to drive in the free runner, and Thompson scored from first base on a two-out double to the right field corner by Maick Collado to give the Captains a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Dayton's Alfredo Duno opened the inning with a single to left field that advanced free runner Yerlin Confidan to third. Esmith Pineda flied out toward the line in right field on a nice lunging catch by Captains outfielder Aaron Walton as Confidan tagged and scored to make it 4-3. But back-to-back strikeouts of John Michael Faile and Alfredo Alcantara ended the game as the Dragons left the tying run at first base.

Dragons starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz was exceptional over the first two innings before running into problems in a long third inning. For the night, Ortiz worked four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Graham Osman replaced Ortiz to start the fifth in his first outing of the year. Osman tossed three shutout innings, allowing just two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Brody Jessee pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out three batters and gave way to Jimmy Romano with two outs in the top of the ninth and runners at first and third. Romano worked out of the jam before allowing two runs in the 10th to suffer the loss.

The Dragons finished with six hits by six different players. Ariel Almonte had a double for the only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (1-3) host Lake County (3-2) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. Luke Hayden will start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.