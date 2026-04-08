Seven-Run First Inning Propels Peoria to Home-Opening Win

Published on April 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







On a blustery Tuesday night for the Chiefs' home opener, Peoria scored seven runs in the first inning to create a cushion the rest of the way en route to a 10-1 win over the South Bend Cubs in the first of six games this week at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs are now 2-4 in home openers since the start of the High-A era in 2021. Peoria also emerged victorious in its season opener this past Friday at Cedar Rapids.

South Bend, who had two cancelled games and one postponement due to rain this past weekend, finally saw a pitch and Owen Ayers singled to bring in Kane Kepley in the top of the first. That RBI gave the Cubs the first advantage of the game.

Down 1-0 in the home half of the first inning, Rainiel Rodriguez tied the game on a line drive to left field which drove in Tai Peete. Josh Kross came up next and singled to set up Won-Bin Cho who doubled in Rodriguez and extended the Chiefs lead to 2-1.

Still with just one out in the home half of the first, Peoria kept on rolling when Jalin Flores doubled two batters later and brought in Kross and Cho to make the lead 4-1.

Anyelo Encarnacion hit his second home run in as many games with a 3-run fly to left-center field. That big fly capped off a seven run first inning for the Chiefs.

Yhoiker Fajardo was dominant in his High-A and Cardinals organizational debut. The 19-year-old allowed five hits, an earned run, and struck out four with no walks in 4.2 innings.

Zack Showalter recorded his first win of the year for Peoria after striking out three batters in 1.1 innings of work. Jason Savacool notched his first save of the season after three scoreless frames with just one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

The Chiefs scored their other three runs in the seventh inning. Jesús Baéz drove in Rodriguez on a base hit. Jalin Flores walked in Kross. Finally, José Suárez brought in Baéz on a sacrifice fly.

Every Peoria batter reached base with nine hits and seven walks. Rodriguez went 2-5 with two runs scored. Kross finished 2-4 with two runs across. Flores and Encarnacion both recorded three RBIs.

Tai Peete walked twice after he drew three free passes on Sunday. The former 30th overall pick now has five walks in two games.

The Chiefs host the South Bend Cubs for the second matchup of the six-game set Wednesday night at 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Fans can listen to the call for free online on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.







Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2026

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