TinCaps Drop Second Straight at Home

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell behind and could not catch up in Wednesday's 9-3 loss against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (6-11) plated runs in each of the first two innings but did not add anything else until the seventh. Catcher Carlos Rodriguez, breaking out of a 4-for-36 stretch, launched his first home run of the season and at the High-A level in the second. Shortstop Dylan Grego drove in the final run of the game in the seventh on a base hit. He now has a hit in his last four games.

Left-fielder Alex McCoy continued his dominant stretch with an RBI infield single in the first frame. McCoy now has a hit in his last 13 games, tying Nerwilian Cedeno (2024) and Jonny Homza (2021) for the longest hitting streak for TinCap since the move to High-A in 2021.

Wisconsin (10-5) starting pitcher Ethan Dorchies (No. 19 Brewers prospect) earned his first professional win behind his best performance of the season. The right-hander retired the last 11 batters he faced and allowed two hits in five innings. Catcher Marco Dinges (No. 9 Brewers prospect) and left fielder Josh Adamczewski (No. 10 Brewers prospect) scored six of the nine Timber Rattler runs. The pair went a combined 3-for-8.

Next Game: Thursday, April 23 vs. Wisconsin (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery

- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: LHP Wande Torres

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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