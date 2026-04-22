Flores Homer, Three-Run Fourth Highlight Third Straight Win

Published on April 22, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs won their third straight game after another big fourth inning, defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-2 on Wednesday at Dozer Park in front of 3,202 on Education Day at the ballpark.

Baseball America's Cardinals No. 7 prospect Tanner Franklin made his fourth start of the season. After striking out at least six batters in each of his first three outings, Franklin recorded just two punchouts across four innings of work, put worked out of trouble throughout his start.

The Kernels threatened early, leaving one man on in both the first and second innings before breaking through in the third. Jacob McCombs doubled home Jaime Ferrer to give Cedar Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Franklin bounced back with a scoreless fourth to complete his start, and the Chiefs offense took over the in bottom half. Peoria solved Twins No. 6 prospect Dasan Hill, who was tagged with his third loss of the season.

With two outs, Jesús Báez doubled to put a runner in scoring position. Josh Kross drove in his third run of the series on a base hit to even the game at 1-1.

Next batter, Jalin Flores blasted a two-run homer to left field for his first long ball of the season to give the Chiefs their first lead, 3-1.

Hill's afternoon ended after four innings. He allowed three runs on four hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Out of the bullpen, Aaron Holiday worked around two-out jams in both the fifth and sixth innings to preserve the Chiefs' advantage and ultimately earn his first win of the season.

Cedar Rapids made things interesting in the seventh. D.J. Carpenter gave up two consecutive doubles to begin the frame, including Eduardo Tait's knock to drive in Marek Houston which cut the Kernels deficit to 3-2.

The Chiefs were quick to respond in the last of the seventh. Cade McGee reached first on a hit by pitch. José Suárez followed with a double into the left field corner, which left the bat at 116 MPH.

Ian Petrutz snuck a ground ball through the middle infield for an RBI single, scoring McGee and Suárez, to make it 5-2 Peoria.

Peoria's bullpen slammed the door from there. Jack Findlay tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Bobby Olson secured his first save of the season with a clean ninth.

Game three of the series takes place Thursday night at 6:35 P.M. at Dozer Park. It's a perfect night for those seeking discounted beverages with $2 drafts, $2 soda, and $4 craft beers all available for purchase.

College students can get in for just $5 with a valid college ID. It's also the final Bark in the Park of the series.

Fans can listen live with Larry Larson and Nico Horning on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2026

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