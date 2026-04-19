Another Big Inning Drives Fort Wayne to Series Finale Victory
Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps kept the bats hot in Sunday's 9-6 series finale win against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).
Fort Wayne (6-9) plated six of their nine runs in the seventh inning in the win. Shortstop Jonathan Vastine launched his first home run of the season to lead off the inning and tie the game at three. Lamar King Jr. (No. 16 Padres prospect) drove in another on a double, and Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) blasted a three-run homer to right-center field to cap off the frame.
Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) finished the afternoon going 2-for-5 at the dish. The slugger now has an 11-game hit streak, the longest in the Midwest League at the moment. King Jr. collected his second three-hit game of the week, and second baseman Rosman Verdugo delivered his third multi-hit game of the series, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI.
Right-hander Abraham Parra got the start for the TinCaps and did not allow an earned run across five innings. Parra punched out three and allowed two hits in his third start of 2026. Fort Wayne has won every game that the 20-year-old has started so far this season.
Lake County (7-8) was led offensively by center fielder Jace LaViolette (No. 8 Guardians prospect). The 2025 first-round pick out of Texas A&M clobbered his second home run of the campaign, a two-run shot in the sixth that gave the Captains a 3-2 lead at the time.
Shortstop Dean Curley (No. 13 Guardians prospect) did everything he could to get Lake County back into the game late with a two-run triple in the eighth. Curley went down looking with the bases loaded as the winning run in the ninth inning against Fort Wayne lefty CJ Widger to end the ball game.
Next Game: Tuesday, April 21 vs. Wisconsin (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles
- Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: TBD
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Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026
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