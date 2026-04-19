Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 19, 2026 l Game # 14

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 1:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (6-7) at Great Lakes Loons (9-5)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 6.00) vs. RH Christian Zazueta (0-1, 4.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 1. Dayton pitchers Beau Blanchard, Dylan Simmons, and Jimmy Romano combined to scatter eight hits while shutting out the Loons over the final eight innings of the game. The Dragons found a variety of ways to score despite going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position, picking up runs on a balk, wild pitch, sacrifice fly, and a broken bat triple by Kien Vu that brought in a runner from first base. Vu and Johnny Ascanio each had two hits for the Dragons.

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Carlos Sanchez, 106.0 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Jimmy Romano, 93.7 mph.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2. The Dragons have outscored the Loons 21-15 despite losing three of five. Dayton is batting .226 as a team (.172 with runners in scoring position). They have no home runs, nine stolen bases, with a team ERA of 3.26 and six errors.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

The Dragons need a win today to split the series and lift their record back to the .500 mark.

The Dragons bullpen ERA of 2.42 ranks first in all MiLB (120 teams).

Overall, the Dragons rank second in the Midwest League in team ERA (3.42). They have issued the third fewest walks in the league. Dayton starting pitchers rank sixth in ERA (4.30).

The Dragons are batting .259 (.700 OPS) vs. RHP. They are hitting .204 (.616 OPS) vs. LHP.

The Dragons have scored at least four runs in eight of their last nine games, going 5-4 in those contests.

The Dragons are last (12 th) in the MWL in home runs but rank in the top four in both doubles and triples.

Carlos Sanchez has hit safely in eight straight games, batting .353 (12 for 34) with 10 runs scored. He has stolen five bases in his last three games to give him seven steals on the year (tied for second in the MWL). Overall, he is batting .313 and ranks second in the MWL in runs scored (13), one off the lead.

Ryan McCrystal is batting .333 to tie for nine in the MWL. He is tied for sixth in RBI (11).

Kien Vu is 5 for 9 with 4 RBI in his last 3 games to raise his batting average from .182 to .262.

Johnny Ascanio over his last four games is batting .333 (5 for 15) with a double and no strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, April 21 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Kevin Valdez (0-0, 3.86) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 3.00)

Wednesday, April 22 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Nazier Mulé (0-0, 2.45) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (0-1, 7.27)

Thursday, April 23 (7:05 pm): South Bend LH Cole Reynolds (0-0, 5.14) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 3.00)

Friday, April 24 (7:05 pm): South Bend RH Koen Moreno (0-1, 8.31) at Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 4.66)

Saturday, April 25 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Brooks Caple at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31)

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 pm): South Bend RH Kevin Valdez at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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