Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 12, 2026 l Game # 8

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (3-5) at Dayton Dragons (4-3)

LH Franklin Gomez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 2.08)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series between the two clubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, Lake County 0. Dragons pitchers Beau Blanchard and Jimmy Romano combined on a four-hit shutout while Alfredo Duno hit his first Midwest League home run as the Dragons notched their third straight win. The game was played in exactly two hours. Blanchard allowed four hits and one walk in six innings, striking out five. Romano retired all nine batters he faced, striking out three. The Dragons scored one run in each of the first two innings without a ball leaving the ball out of the infield. They added two runs in the fifth, keyed by Duno's homer, to take command of the game. The game marked the Dragons first shutout win since July 6, 2025.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Alfredo Duno (110.5 mph-ground out to 2B)

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Jimmy Romano (95.1 mph)

Current Series: Dayton 3, Lake County 2.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

The Dragons have won three straight games, outscoring Lake County 19-7.

The Dragons have gone 15 for 42 (.357) with men in scoring position in the last four games after going a combined 1 for 16 in the previous two.

The Dragons bullpen ERA of 2.16 leads the MWL. Dragons relievers have not surrendered a lead after the fifth inning of a game this season. Overall, the Dragons rank third in the Midwest League in team ERA (3.14).

Dragons opponents are batting just .206 against Dayton pitchers with 48 hits and 82 strikeouts in seven games.

The Dragons have three .300+ hitters in Ryan McCrystal (.375), Alfredo Duno (.348) and Carlos Sanchez (.318).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, April 14 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) at Great Lakes TBA

Wednesday, April 15 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (0-0, 2.25) at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (0-0, 4.50) at Great Lakes TBA

Friday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.35) at Great Lakes TBA

Saturday, April 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (1-0, 4.22) at Great Lakes TBA

Sunday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant at Great Lakes TBA

Next Home Series: April 21-26 vs. South Bend Cubs at Day Air Ballpark.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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