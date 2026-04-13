Bandits Steal Game Two From Wisconsin

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were three outs from a doubleheader sweep of the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park. However, the top of the Quad Cities order collected three straight singles and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh without making an out to defeat the Rattlers 7-6 in walkoff fashion.

Wisconsin (5-3) loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second inning. Josiah Ragsdale knocked in a run with a ground out for the lead.

Tyriq Kemp tied the game with a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the second for the Bandits (2-4).

The Rattlers, who won the opener 5-3, went back in front in the top of the third. Luis Castillo's sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run. Later in the frame, Luis Peña knocked in a pair of runs with a triple for a 4-1 lead. Peña, who went 2-for-4 in game one, was not in the starting lineup for game two. He would enter the game as a pinch runner for Daniel Guilarte in the top of the second.

Quad Cities responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs against Wisconsin starting pitcher Braylon Owens. Nolan Sailors drew a lead-off walk and scored on an RBI double by Ramon Ramirez. Owens would throw a two-out wild pitch later in the inning to let Ramirez score.

A wild pitch by Hunter Alberini allowed Marco Dinges to score in the top of the fourth inning for the Rattlers. Peña made it 6-3 in the top of the fifth with an RBI double.

José Nova entered the game for Wisconsin to pitch the bottom of the fifth inning and struck out the first two batters he faced. However, he would walk Blake Mitchell, give up a single to Ramirez, and throw a wild pitch to let Mitchell score. Then, Luke Pelzer singled to drive in Ramirez to cut Wisconsin's lead to 6-5.

Bjorn Johnson, Wisconsin's fourth pitcher of game two, pitched around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the sixth to maintain the lead. The bottom of the seventh was a different story.

Sailors started the winning rally with a single. Mitchell followed with a single to move Sailors to third. Johnson threw a wild pitch to let Sailors score the tying run and move Mitchell to second. A few pitches later, Ramirez singled to center to send Mitchell home with the game-winning run.

The loss in the nightcap spoiled an excellent game for Peña, the #2 prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers. In a game he didn't start, Peña was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, and three RBI. Including game one, Peña was 5-for-7 on Sunday.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action at Neuroscience Group Field on Tuesday night to start a series with the Peoria Chiefs. Travis Smith (1-0, 1.80) is slated to start for Wisconsin. Peoria has named Nolan Sparks (1-1, 2.46) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 6:40pm.

The first Bang for Your Buck Night of 2026 is Tuesday. Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers will be available for $2. Additionally, college students, staff, and faculty may purchase a reserved bleacher ticket for $4 with a current ID. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 6:20pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The television broadcast on The Spot Green Bay 32 starts at 6:30pm. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 013 110 0 - 6 7 0

QC 012 020 2 - 7 9 1

0 OUT, 1 LOB WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

HOME RUN:

QC:

Tyriq Kemp (1st, 0 on in 2nd inning off Braylon Owens, 2 out)

WP: Agusto Mendieta (1-0)

LP: Bjorn Johnson (0-1)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 1,717







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.