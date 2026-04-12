Two Errors Hurt Loons in Series Finale Loss, Great Lakes Takes Series 4-2

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Two errors downed the Great Lakes Loons (6-3) in the series finale against the West Michigan Whitecaps (4-5) with West Michigan earning a 4-3 win on a windy 69-degree Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

- Christian Zazueta struck out five, his first time through the order. The Whitecaps in the fourth had four straight reach, three singles and a walk. Andrew Sojka, in his Tigers organizational debut, hit a two-run single with the bases loaded. Nicolas Cruz was inserted and issued a balk, escorting a third run home.

- The Loons scored the first run of the game. Eduardo Guerrero hit a bloop RBI single into center field in the second inning. Cameron Decker and Jesus Galiz each singled before Guerrero. The frame ended with a 5-4-3 double play turned by the Whitecaps defense. The Great Lakes offense had six hits through the first three innings but only produced one run.

- Two defensive errors aided a Whitecaps run in the fourth. Woody Hadeen doubled and would score on an infield single to the second baseman that was overthrown to the covering pitcher at first base.

- From the third inning to the eighth inning, the Loons offense had only two hits and three total baserunners.

- In the top of the ninth, an error at shortstop landed Jose Meza at first base. Nico Perez followed with a double up the right field line. Jesus Galiz with one out, drilled a line drive to left field to score Meza and Perez. West Michigan's Zack Lee was able to finish strong with a strikeout and forcing a popup.

Rounding Things Out

Logan Wagner singled in the first inning and doubled in the third inning. Both hits were 101+ mph off the bat. Wagner finished the week (Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th) with 17 total bases, second-best in the Midwest League.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Great Lakes Loons start a six-game homestand on Tuesday, April 14th. The Loons play the Dayton Dragons (High-A Reds). Tuesday is a Two-Fer Tuesday where select food items are two for the price of one. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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