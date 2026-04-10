Loons Pitchers Punch out 14 in 5-2 Win over Whitecaps
Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (4-2) pitching once again stole the show, striking out 14 West Michigan Whitecaps (3-3) in a 5-2 win on a sunny 62-degree Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.
- Sterling Patick permitted no hits and struck out seven West Michigan batters through his first four innings. The left-hander's curve generated swing-and-miss throughout his outing.
- The Great Lakes offense gave run support early. The night started with three hits. Chuck Davalan roped a double 105 mph that rolled to the right field fence. Mike Sirota next up, smoked a line drive RBI double up the left field line. Logan Wagner worked a full count after falling behind 0-2 and crushed a Hayden Minton payoff pitch. Wagner's second homer of the season went 346 feet.
- West Michigan plated both of their runs in the fifth. A hit by pitch, double and two walks pushed Patick out of the contest. Justin Chambers after permitting a bases loaded walk, induced a flyout. The left-hander worked a clean sixth inning.
- Nicolas Cruz rode four strikeouts to a scoreless two innings. He needed just 22 pitches to record six outs.
- Reynaldo Yean earned his first save of 2026. His fastball topped out at 102 mph and he earned two strikeouts.
Rounding Things Out
Nico Perez drove in two runs in the third inning. A pop up pushed by the wind, fell in between three Whitecaps defenders.
Up Next
Great Lakes and West Michigan are back in action tomorrow Friday, April 10th. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
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