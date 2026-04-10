Confidan Leads Dragons to 7-4 Win in Comeback over Lake County

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Yerlin Confidan collected two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Dragons to a 7-4 victory over the Lake County Captains on Thursday night. The Dayton win snapped a three-game losing streak and put the Dragons in position to even the series with the Captains on Friday night.

A crowd of 7,863 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Lake County jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the second and two more in the third to put them ahead of the Dragons 3-0.

The Dragons had their first of two big innings in the fourth to tie the game. The frame began with back-to-back walks to Carlos Sanchez and Alfredo Duno before Ryan McCrystal lifted a high opposite field drive to the left field corner that bounced over the fence for a ground rule double, scoring Sanchez to make it 3-1. One batter later, Yerlin Confidan singled through the right side of the infield to drive in both Duno and McCrystal to tie the game at 3-3.

Click here to view the game-tying hit by Confidan: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2042397619876516222

The Dragons took the lead with four runs in the sixth inning. The frame began with a walk to Duno, and McCrystal followed with a hard single to center field to move Duno to second. After a sacrifice bunt from Carter Graham moved the runners to second and third, Confidan lined a hit to center field to drive in Duno and McCrystal to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead. Confidan stole second and scored on a two-out single to left by Peyton Stovall, who then stole second and scored on Ariel Almonte's single to left to make it 7-3.

Click here to view the tie-breaking hit by Confidan: https://x.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2042405207728861493

Lake County scored one run in the eighth to make it 7-4. They put their first two hitters on base in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Dragons reliever Victor Diaz recovered to retire the next three hitters to close out the Dayton win.

Dragons reliever Stephen Quigley (1-0) had an outstanding night to pick up the win. He worked three scoreless innings, allowing just one base runner on a bunt single while striking out four. Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the save, striking out two after walking the first two batters of the inning.

The Dragons collected 10 hits including five with runners in scoring position. Stovall had three hits, two stolen bases, and a run batted in. Confidan was 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. He also stole a base. McCrystal and Almonte each had two hits as well.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden worked four innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and four strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons stole four bases in the game after collecting only two over their first four games combined.

Up Next: The Dragons (2-3) host Lake County (3-3) in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. Cole Schoenwetter will start for the Dragons.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

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