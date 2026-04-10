Rosman Verdugo Walks it Off For TinCaps' First Home Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Garnering his first hit of the season, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the ninth, as the 'Caps walked off Lansing (Athletics affiliate), 2-1.

Fort Wayne (2-4) snapped a three-game skid in thanks to a two-out ninth inning rally. After a pair of walks, Oswaldo Linares, playing second base for just the seventh time in his six-year professional career, roped a double down the right field line. Center fielder Kasen Wells then worked a full count and walked on a pitch-clock violation due to a circumvention of the clock after Lugnuts (3-2) reliever Abel Mercedes called time to ask for a new ball.

The very next pitch, Verdugo drove the game-winning, RBI single to left field with Linares breaking up a tag attempt at the plate to score the winning run.

Fort Wayne's pitching bounced back in a big way Thursday, as right-hander Carson Montgomery returned to the mound for his first MiLB appearance in 718 days. The Florida State product allowed one unearned run in the first inning before retiring 10 of his last 11 and seven in a row to complete a four-inning outing.

Reliever Kleiber Olmedo tossed three scoreless innings in relief, facing just one batter over the minimum.

Offensively, the 'Caps slashed a pair of extra-base hits, including a Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) triple and Lamar King Jr. (No. 16 prospect) double.

Next Game: Friday, April 10 vs. Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Zane Taylor (No. 19 Athletics prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.