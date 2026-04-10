Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Thursday

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







BELOIT, Wis - Thursday's game, April 9, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 10, with game one beginning at 4:00.

The Kernels return home Tuesday, April 14th, at 6:05 p.m. to open a six-game series against Quad Cities. Single-game tickets are on sale now. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

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