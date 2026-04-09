Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 9, 2026 l Game # 5

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (3-2) at Dayton Dragons (1-3)

LH Jackson Humphries (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Luke Hayden (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series between the two clubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lake County 4, Dayton 3 (10 innings). Maick Collado drilled a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th inning that keyed the Captains win. Dayton trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the 10th and scored their free runner but left the tying run at first base. The Dragons came back from a third inning 2-0 deficit to tie the game by the end of the fourth but neither team scored again until the 10th. Six Dragons players had one hit each in the game. All three Dragons runs came on sacrifice flies. Ariel Almonte's double was the only extra base hit.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Alfredo Duno: 109.6 mph (highest exit velocity of the season to date by a Dayton hitter).

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Brody Jessee: 95.8 mph (fastest pitch of the season to date by a Dayton hurler).

Reds Top Prospect is with the Dragons: The Dragons roster is headlined by elite prospect Alfredo Duno, the highest-rated prospect currently in the Reds farm system. Duno is listed as the #2 on the Reds prospect list by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, trailing only former Dragon Sal Stewart, a Major League player. Duno was selected as both the Most Valuable Player and Best Major League Prospect in the Single-A Florida State League in 2025 while playing for the Daytona Tortugas. Duno led the league in eight of the most important categories including home runs (18), runs batted in (81), extra base hits (52), runs (78), doubles (32), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.518), and OPS (.948). He finished second in the league in batting average (.287) and base hits (112). Duno is the top-rated prospect ever to play for the Dragons at the catcher position, surpassing future Major League stars Devin Mesoraco and Tyler Stephenson, who were Reds top-10 prospects with the Dragons but not as high on the list as Duno. Duno is the first player to play for the Dragons after winning a league MVP award the previous since Chris Valaika played with Dayton in 2007 after winning the Pioneer League MVP in '06.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

After scoring eight runs in their season opener, an 8-7 win last Thursday, the Dragons have been limited to a total of six runs over the next three games and have lost all three.

The Dragons went 3 for 8 with men in scoring position last night after going a combined 1 for 16 in the previous two games. Ironically, none of the three hits last night drove in a run, but in all three cases, the next hitter brought in the run with a sacrifice fly.

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (12).

Dragons opponents are batting just .223 against Dayton pitchers with 31 hits and 46 strikeouts in four games.

Kien Vu has had at least one hit in all three Dragons games he has batted in.

Alfredo Duno is tied for the MWL lead in doubles with three.

Jacob Edwards is tied for fifth in the MWL in strikeouts after only one relief appearance with eight.

In all four Dragons games this season, the team that scored first went on to win the game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Braylon Doughty (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.00)

Saturday, April 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (0-0, 9.64)

Sunday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gomez (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 2.08)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

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