'Caps Come up Short in 5-2 Defeat
Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps gave up an early lead as the bats went ice cold, managing just two hits in a 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.
West Michigan batters struck out 14 times while finishing 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, and they left the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, Great Lakes plated five runs across the first three innings, riding that production to a 5-2 victory.
Whitecaps starting pitcher Hayden Minton struggled in the first inning, as the Loons scored three runs-highlighted by a two-run home run from second baseman Logan Wagner-to take a 3-0 lead. They followed that with two more runs in the third inning, as third baseman Nico Perez lifted a two-run bloop single into right field, stretching the lead to 5-0. The Whitecaps recorded their first hit in the fifth inning on a double from first baseman Clayton Campbell before designated hitter Woody Hadeen and catcher Ricardo Hurtado each added an RBI, trimming the deficit to 5-2. West Michigan failed to put multiple runners on base the rest of the way, as Loons relievers Justin Chambers, Nicolas Cruz, and Reynaldo Yean combined to throw 4.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to finish off the win.
The Whitecaps fall to 3-3, while the Loons improve to 4-2 on the season. Minton (0-1) suffered his first loss of the year, allowing five runs over 3.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, for the Loons, Cruz (1-0) earned his first win of the season, tossing two scoreless frames, while Yean picked up his first save with a shutout ninth inning. The Whitecaps have struggled at the plate through the first three games, batting just .180 as a team.
UP NEXT
The 'Caps play the fourth game of this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons on Friday at 6:35pm. Detroit Tigers No. 18 Prospect Lucas Elissalt gets the start for West Michigan against the Loons Logan Tabeling. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.
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