MBF Announces 2026 Grant Recipients
Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MDILAND, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 grant cycle, awarding a total of $82,950 to support impactful projects across the Great Lakes Bay Region.
As MBF continues to build on its mission of strengthening communities, this year's grants reflect an ongoing commitment to investing in programs that make a meaningful difference at the local level. Organizations from seven counties-Bay, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Tuscola-have been selected, underscoring MBF's regional impact.
"We're proud to carry forward our commitment to investing in initiatives that leave a lasting mark on our communities," Michigan Baseball Foundation Founder Bill Stavropoulos said. "These grants allow us to support organizations doing important work and helping improve lives across the region. It's all part of our continued effort to build stronger communities and create opportunities for young people to succeed."
This year's grant recipients represent a wide range of initiatives focused on youth development, education, health and wellness, and community enrichment-each designed to enhance quality of life and create lasting positive change. Through these investments, MBF remains dedicated to supporting the people, programs, and partnerships that help the Great Lakes Bay Region thrive-today and into the future.
The 2026 grant recipients and their respective projects are as follows:
Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation - Play it Forward - Tot Spot - $2,500
Bay City Southwest Little League - Scoreboard - 7,500
Bay Shore Evangelical Camp - Safety equipment for climbing wall and zip lines - $6,000
Buena Vista Charter Township - Dugouts - $5,000
GMCC - North Family Center - Extension of rock-climbing wall and crash mats - $3,700
Greater Midland Community Center - Foam mats for cheerleading program - $3,250
Midland Center for the Arts - Mirrors - $10,400
Mount Pleasant Public Schools - Equipment shed - $4,000
Ogemaw Heights High School - Tarps - $1,600
Reese High School Baseball Program - Replace outdated backstop - $5,000
City of Rose City - Dug out rehab - $4,000
The Salvation Army - Basketball hoops, gaga ball pits, playground equipment with signage - $5,500
Swan Valley Summer Baseball Assc. - 2 pitching machines (baseball/softball) and 2 pitching screens - $5,500
United Way of Midland County - Generator installation for Camp Neyati - $10,000
Urban Racquet Sports Foundation - Courts - $9,000
With the approval of these grants, the MBF's total grant giving over the past 19 years reaches approximately $1.8 million, supporting 382 total grants awarded across 14 different counties.
MBF began its annual grant process in November 2025 and solicited grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout the region. All applicants were required to meet one or more of the following guidelines, which reflected the purposes for which the Michigan Baseball Foundation was organized:
The organization contributes to regional economic development.
The organization is based in Mid-Michigan and serves young people.
The organization promotes amateur sports and fitness.
The Michigan Baseball Foundation considers funding mid-Michigan non-profit organizations that use the grant money to fund projects; the grants are not intended to fund day-to-day operations. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in the Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac and Iosco counties.
The 2027 grant process is currently in the planning stage. Updates will be communicated once the plans are finalized for the next cycle. For more information contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144, or at gillespie@loons.com.
The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity, which was formed in 2006 to generate regional economic development and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Foundation received its initial funding from The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Dow Corning Corporation, The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and The Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Foundation.
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