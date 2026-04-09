TinCaps Break Franchise Record for Season Ticket Sales

Published on April 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As Opening Week continues at Parkview Field, the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a second consecutive year have broken a franchise record for season-ticket sales.

Through Wednesday, April 8, 'Caps fans have compiled 1,783.3 full-season ticket equivalents, beating out last year's previous record by 30.

"In the 17 years since Parkview Field opened, for the TinCaps to set a season ticket sales record now just shows how special this community is," TinCaps Vice President of Group Ticket Sales Brent Harring said. "We believe the TinCaps play a role in making Fort Wayne a better place to live. It is so great to have our fans and business community continue to support us year in and year out."

In 2025, 327,542 fans attended TinCap home games, averaging 5,118 per game. Parkview Field was awarded by Stadium Journey as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 High-A Ballpark experience, with it having higher average attendance than 11 of 30 Triple-A teams and 24 of 30 Double-A teams.

The TinCaps 2026 schedule includes home games across Memorial Day Weekend, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and the 250th anniversary of American independence on the Fourth of July.

The record number can continue to grow as season ticket plans are still available for 12-, 17-, 33-game, and full-season packages. For more information, go to TinCaps.com/Tickets, stop by the Parkview Field Ticket Office, or call 260-482-6400.

Tonight, Parkview Field showcases its first Thirsty Thursday of 2026, with $2 domestic beers and other drink specials as the 'Caps take on the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







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