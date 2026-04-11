TinCaps Game Information: April 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-5) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (4-2)

Saturday, April 11 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 8 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Robinson (0-0, 4.0 IP, 2.25 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt makes his High-A debut for Fort Wayne today. The 8th round pick of the Padres last summer from the University of Oklahoma, Hitt made his professional debut on April 4 with Single-A Lake Elsinore against Ontario. The southpaw's outing was a smashing success, as he delivered 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out 4. Hitt pitched the final three years of his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma after starting at Texas Tech in 2021 and 2022. He began his tenure at OU as a starter before transitioning to serve as a bullpen arm in his final two seasons as a Sooner.

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield made quite the impression in his first start at Parkview Field last night. The left-hander fired 4.0 no-hit innings and has not allowed a hit in his first two starts at the High-A level. The Padres drafted the 21-year-old 25th overall in the 2024 MLB draft out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Mayfield made 19 starts with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2025 and led the Padres organization with a 13.05 K/9 among arms with at least 50 IP. In his last 16 starts, Mayfield has a 1.68 ERA across 48.1 IP, striking out 72.

MCCOY FINDING THE BARREL: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy returned to the lineup last night and picked up his second multi-hit game of the week. After going 2-for-4 in Tuesday's home opener, he got hits in his first two at-bats last night. One of those knocks was a leadoff base hit in the 2nd frame that registered at 114.3 mph off the bat. McCoy is 5-for-12 in 3 games this week, and 6-for-20 to begin the season.

WALK IF OFF: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo delivered the TinCaps' first walk-off victory on Thursday. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Thursday night's win was the first comeback win for the TinCaps. Fort Wayne had 24 come-from-behind wins in 2025 while being 14-12 in one-run finishes.

SETTING THE TABLE: Leadoff man Kasen Wells kept his on-base streak alive last night with his two-out single in the 8th inning. The Graham, Texas native has reached base in all 7 games this season, and is second in the Midwest League with 8 walks drawn this year. Wells worked 14 walks in his 31 games with the 'Caps in 2025 after being transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore on Aug. 1.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap pitcher MacKenzie Gore has been sharp in his first three starts of 2026 with the Texas Rangers. The left-hander struck out 25 batters across 16.1 innings and has allowed just 9 hits. He is the first Ranger in history with 25+ strikeouts and fewer than 10 hits allowed in a pitcher's first 3 starts with the team. Gore made 16 starts for Fort Wayne in 2018 and posted a 4.45 ERA in 60.2 innings of work. The southpaw started on Opening Day and was an All-Star for the Nationals in 2025. The Nationals traded Gore to the Rangers on Jan. 22, 2026, for five prospects.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Entering 2026, Fort Wayne has 6 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), the three position players. RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) are on the Fort Wayne Injured List.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.