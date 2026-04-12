Eight-Run Seventh Inning Pushes Cubs Past Chiefs, 9-3

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - For the first time this week, back-to-back victories have been earned in the series between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs. With tonight's 9-3 win, South Bend has won consecutive games for the first time this season, and also have taken three of the first five over Peoria this road trip.

Also for the first time this series, Peoria scored the game's first runs. South Bend had opened the scoring in the first four games of the week, with the two clubs exchanging wins up until Saturday. It was right-hander Blake Aita starting the game for the Chiefs, while lefty Cole Reynolds started for the Cubs. After scoreless innings from both pitchers, the Chiefs picked up the first two runs of the games thanks to a base hit from Cade McGee.

Down 2-0, the effort by Reynolds, as well as the bullpen kept them in the game. After Reynolds departed after three innings, right-hander Nate Williams worked two shutout innings with only a hit allowed, zero walks, and two strikeouts. Later, Adam Stone made his Midwest League debut and fired a shutout 6th inning with two strikeouts.

The backing of the arms allowed the bats to have South Bend's biggest inning at the plate so far on the early season. The Cubs would go on to plate eight runs in the 7th, using a Cameron Sisneros opposite field solo home run to ignite the rally.

South Bend then picked up a single by Drew Bowser, followed by six walks, a hit-by-pitch, another single, and a three-run home run by Leonel Espinoza to take the commanding 8-2 lead. Espinoza's three run blast was the game deciding and winning hit and set of RBI.

Peoria earned one run back in the bottom of the 8th, but that was swiped right back by the Cubs in the top of the 9th via Matt Halbach's first home run of the season over the left field wall.

The Cubs bullpen received 2.2 innings from Stone, and Jackson Kirkpatrick wrapped up the final 1.1 frames, with two strikeouts.

With the win, South Bend is a game above .500 at 3-2 on the season. Possessing the series lead, South Bend can win the series on Saturday with another victory at Dozer Park. Sunday's game will be a rematch of the starting pitching matchup from Tuesday, as Koen Moreno gets the ball for the Cubs.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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