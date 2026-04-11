TinCaps Blast Pair of Homers in Loss

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't keep up with the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) in Saturday's 12-4 loss.

Fort Wayne (2-6) got on the board in the fifth inning on a 443-foot solo home run from Jake Cunningham. It was the first home run hit at Parkview Field this season, and Cunningham's first in the Padres organization. Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) followed suit with his first home run of the season in the eighth frame.

Lansing (5-2) was led by the two-three-four spots in their order. Davis Diaz went 4-for-5 with 3 runs driven in, including a two-run double in the third. Right fielder Devin Taylor (No. 8 Athletics prospect) reached base safely three times and scored two runs. Casey Yamauchi collected his second three-hit game of the series and drove in a pair. The Lugnuts scored three runs in the third and fifth before five in the sixth and another in the eighth.

Next Game: Sunday, April 12 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Tzu-Chen Sha

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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