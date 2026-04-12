TinCaps Timely Hitting Lifts Them to Series Finale Victory
Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps finished their opening series at Parkview Field on a high note in Sunday's 5-3 victory against the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate).
Fort Wayne (3-6) got on the board in the first inning with an RBI double from catcher Carlos Rodriguez and took a 3-1 lead in the second on a two-run homer off the bat of first baseman Jack Costello. Shortstop Dylan Grego gave the 'Caps the lead for good in the seventh on a two-out RBI double, his first hit of the season.
Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) clubbed out his second home run in as many games with a leadoff 375-foot blast to begin the eighth. Third baseman Zach Evans made an impact as well in his return to the lineup, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles at the top of the order.
Reliever Kleiber Olmedo picked up the win for Fort Wayne. The right-hander did not allow a run across two innings and struck out three batters. Igor Gil slammed the door shut in the ninth as he retired the side in order for his first save of 2026.
Lansing (5-3) was led offensively once again by Davis Diaz. The Lugnuts' third baseman went 2-for-3 and reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances. Diaz finished the week 11-for-18 at the plate against TinCap pitching with four doubles and nine runs scored.
Next Game: Tuesday, April 14 @ Lake County (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mikael Miralles
- Captains Probable Starter: TBD
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Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026
- TinCaps Timely Hitting Lifts Them to Series Finale Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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