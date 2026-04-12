Rattlers Take the Opener at Quad Cities

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers spotted the Quad Cities River Bandits an early lead before coming back to hand the Bandits a 5-2 defeat in game one of Sunday's doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities (1-4) took advantage of a pair of walks Wisconsin starting pitcher Wande Torres issued to start the bottom of the second. Erick Torres drove in both runners later in the frame with a single for the 2-0 advantage.

Tayden Hall started the Wisconsin comeback with a lead-off home run in the top of the third. Juan Baez and Luis Peña followed with singles. Andrew Fischer drove in Baez with a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Eric Bitonti gave the Rattlers the lead with an RBI double to score Peña.

Wisconsin (5-2) added to their lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

David Garcia launched a solo home run in the fourth. It was his first home run since August 18, 2023.

In the fifth, Peña singled, stole second, and moved to third on a flyout to right. Daniel Dickinson drove in Peña with an infield single for a 5-2 lead.

Wande Torres turned the game over to Yerlin Rodriguez with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rodriguez got the final out of the fourth but made it interesting in the Quad Cities fifth.

Rodriguez walked the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth before striking out the next three to maintain the lead.

Yorman Galindez worked the sixth and seventh innings out of the Wisconsin bullpen with the only hiccup being a two-out, solo home run by Trevor Werner in the seventh. Galindez earned the save in closing out the opening game of Sunday's twinbill.

Peña went 2-or-3 with a stolen base and two runs in game one. This was his third multi-hit game of the season.

R H E

WIS 003 110 0 - 5 10 1

QC 020 000 1 - 3 3 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Tayden Hall (1st, 0 on in 3rd inning off David Shields, 0 out)

David Garcia (1st, 0 on in 4th inning off David Shields, 1 out)

QC:

Trevor Werner (1st, 0 on in 7th inning off Yorman Galindez, 2 out)

WP: Yerlin Rodriguez (1-0)

LP: David Shields (0-2)

SAVE: Yorman Galindez (1)

TIME: 2:09







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.