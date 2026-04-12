Captains Top Dragons 7-4 as Teams Split 6-Game Series

Published on April 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Lake County's Jace VaViolette hit a three-run home run and Bennett Thompson added a solo homer as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-4 on Sunday afternoon. The Captains win snapped the Dragons three-game winning streak as the teams split the six-game series that began on Tuesday.

A crowd of 7,645 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Lake County jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the first out of the game was recorded. With two on and nobody out, Jace LaViolette blasted a three-run home run to center field. For LaViolette, the Cleveland Guardians first round draft pick in 2025 out of the Texas A&M, it was the first homer of his professional career.

The Captains added another run in the second before Bennett Thompson hit a solo home run in the third to make it 5-0.

The Dragons scored in the fourth. Carlos Sanchez singled to center field to start the inning. With one out, Ryan McCrystal singled to center to move Sanchez to third, and Alfredo Alcantara's infield groundout brought in Sanchez to make it 5-1.

But the Captains kept scoring. They added one run in the fifth and another in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dayton's Carter Graham belted a two-run home run to left field to pull the Dragons to within four at 7-3. In the eighth, Dayton's Ryan McCrystal lined an opposite field home run down the left field line to make it 7-4, but the final four Dayton batters of the day were retired in order to end the game.

View the Graham home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2043403606062154194?s

View the McCrystal home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2043408254097657927?s

The loss was charged to Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-2), who worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Dayton bullpen, which has been one of the team's strengths, had another good day. Brody Jessee replaced Lorant and worked two and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Graham Osman fired two scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner.

The Dragons were limited to five hits. McCrystal led the way, going 2 for 4 with the home run to raise his batting average to .400.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-4) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Midland, Michigan to open a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons (6-2) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm. Reynardo Cruz will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, April 21 when the Dragons host the South Bend Cubs. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2026

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