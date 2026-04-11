Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 11, 2026 l Game # 7

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (3-4) at Dayton Dragons (3-3)

LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Beau Blanchard (0-0, 9.64)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series between the two clubs at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, Lake County 3. Carlos Sanchez had three hits and two RBI while Kien Vu scored three runs and stole two bases to lead the Dragons. Dayton was 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position leading to a big inning, a four-run third inning that gave them a 4-2 lead. Dragons pitchers struck out 16 in the game. The game marked the second straight night and third time this season that Dayton won a game after trailing by multiple runs.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Esmith Pineda (111.7 mph-line out to LF)

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Drew Pestka (96.1 mph)

Reds Top Prospect is with the Dragons: The Dragons roster is headlined by elite prospect Alfredo Duno, the highest-rated prospect currently in the Reds farm system. Duno is listed as the #2 on the Reds prospect list by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, trailing only former Dragon Sal Stewart, a Major League player. Duno was selected as both the Most Valuable Player and Best Major League Prospect in the Single-A Florida State League in 2025 while playing for the Daytona Tortugas. Duno led the league in eight of the most important categories including home runs (18), runs batted in (81), extra base hits (52), runs (78), doubles (32), on-base percentage (.430), slugging percentage (.518), and OPS (.948). He finished second in the league in batting average (.287) and base hits (112). Duno is the top-rated prospect ever to play for the Dragons at the catcher position, surpassing future Major League stars Devin Mesoraco and Tyler Stephenson, who were Reds top-10 prospects with the Dragons but not as high on the list as Duno. Duno is the first player to play for the Dragons after winning a league MVP award the previous since Chris Valaika played with Dayton in 2007 after winning the Pioneer League MVP in '06.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

The Dragons have scored seven runs in back-to-back games after being limited to a combined total of six runs over the three previous games. The Dragons have scored at least seven runs in each of their three wins and have averaged two runs per game in their three losses.

All three Dragons wins have featured comebacks from deficits of at least two runs.

The Dragons have gone 13 for 32 (.406) with men in scoring position in the last three games after going a combined 1 for 16 in the previous two games.

The Dragons rank third in the Midwest League in team batting average (.252).

Dragons opponents are batting just .217 against Dayton pitchers with 44 hits and 74 strikeouts in six games.

Ryan McCrystal is 10 th in the MWL in batting average at .375 and Carlos Sanchez is 14 th at .333.

Alfredo Duno is 13 th in the MWL in on-base percentage (.481), and 18 th in OPS (.955).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gomez (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 2.08)

Next Series: April 14-19 at Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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