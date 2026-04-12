Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - Saturday night's Midwest League game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed by rain. The teams will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader to make up for the rainout. Game one of the twinbill is set to start at noon.

The teams will play two seven-inning games on Sunday with game one played to a conclusion. The second game will start approximately thirty minutes after the end of game one.

Both games can be heard on News Talk 93.9FM and 1490AM WOSH and through internet audio starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 11:40am on Sunday morning.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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