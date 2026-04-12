River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Washed out Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Today's 5:30 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and impending inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, April 12, with game one scheduled for 12 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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