River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Washed out Saturday
Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Today's 5:30 p.m. game between the River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and impending inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, April 12, with game one scheduled for 12 p.m.
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Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026
- River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Washed out Saturday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Rattlers and River Bandits Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Win Third Straight, Five Batters Drive in Runs in 9-4 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Dobbins, Pennington Go Deep in Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Blast Pair of Homers in Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Sky Carp Walk-Off Kernels 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Diaz, Lugnuts Dent TinCaps, 12-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Duno Blasts Long Home Run in Dragons Shutout Win on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: April 11 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Washed out Saturday
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