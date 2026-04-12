Cubs' Eight-Run Seventh Inning Sinks Chiefs

Published on April 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Before the first postgame fireworks show of the season, the Chiefs made their own sparks early, but collapsed late in a 9-3 loss to the South Bend Cubs Saturday night at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs scored first for the first time all week on a two-run base hit by Cade McGee in the third inning off South Bend starter Cole Reynolds, scoring Won-Bin Cho and Josh Kross.

Peoria starter Blake Aita had a strong start in his second appearance of the season. The right-hander dealt 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out nine batters.

The score was 2-0 Chiefs until the top of the seventh inning when the Cubs broke the contest open with eight runs.

Cameron Sisneros hit a leadoff home run to left-center field against Dominic Freeberger to cut it to 2-1 Peoria. Freeberger then gave up a Drew Bowser single and a walk to Christian Olivo before a pitching change.

Zack Showalter toed the rubber in relief with two runners on and one out. Leonel Espinoza, the first batter Showalter faced, sent one over the left-center field fences, bringing in Bowser and Olivo. The second Cubs home run of the inning gave South Bend its first advantage of the night, 4-2.

With the bases empty, Showalter struggled with his command. Owen Ayers walked, followed by a hit by pitch to Kade Snell and another walk to Reginald Preciado.

Showalter then walked Matt Halbach which scored Ayers, making it 5-2 Cubs. The fifth walk of the inning was then issued to Sisneros, scoring Snell, followed by a single by Drew Bowser which brought in two more South Bend runs which made the game 8-2.

D.J. Carpenter replaced Showalter to get the Chiefs out of a long-winded inning.

Peoria responded with a run in the eighth on a Jose Cordoba RBI single that scored McGee and cut the deficit to 8-3. The Chiefs loaded the bases but left them stranded on a Jesús Báez strikeout.

South Bend added on to a six-run lead with a solo shot by Halbach to extend the advantage to 9-3.

For the second straight game, the Chiefs went 2-17

Peoria has lost two consecutive games for the second instance this season. The Chiefs have a chance to split the series with the Cubs on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:05.

Fans can purchase their tickets at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office. It's the Chiefs first Grand Slam Sunday of the season, which includes five-dollar kids tickets. Youngsters can run the bases after the game, play catch on the field, and grab players' autographs.

The Peoria Chiefs Baseball Network will also be live with Larry Larson and Nico Horning. Catch the audio broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live App.







Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2026

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